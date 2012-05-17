版本:
NY Fed postpones latest Maiden Lane III offering

May 17 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Thursday it has postponed the latest sale of assets from the Maiden Lane III portfolio, part of the rescue package for the insurer AIG.

The NY Fed did not give a reason for postponing the sale. Thursday had been the bid submission deadline for assets with a face value of $1.67 billion. Some seven broker-dealers were due to take part in the auction.

