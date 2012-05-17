NY Fed postpones latest Maiden Lane III offering

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 17 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Thursday it has postponed the latest sale of assets from the Maiden Lane III portfolio, part of the rescue package for the insurer AIG.
The NY Fed did not give a reason for postponing the sale. Thursday had been the bid submission deadline for assets with a face value of $1.67 billion. Some seven broker-dealers were due to take part in the auction.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.