版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 25日 星期五 00:36 BJT

Citigroup wins auction for Maiden Lane III assets

NEW YORK May 24 Citigroup on Thursday won an auction to buy $1.6 billion of tranches of the Duke CDO backed by residential mortgage-backed securities, which was part of the Maiden Lane III portfolio that the Federal Reserve took over from in 2008, the New York Fed said on Thursday.

Citigroup beat out six other dealers for the assets in the sale, which was delayed from last Thursday due to documentation issues.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐