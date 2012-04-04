U.S. Fed mulls Maiden Lane III asset sales

NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
considering possible sales of assets from its Maiden Lane III
portfolio, which was created during the bailout of insurer
American International Group (AIG), a New York Federal
Reserve spokesman said on Wednesday.
Maiden Lane III grew out of the purchase of $29.3 billion in
collateralized debt obligations from certain counterparties to
an AIG unit.
Back in February, the Fed completed the sale of all the
remaining securities from its Maiden Lane II portfolio, which
had $20.5 billion worth of mortgage-backed bonds owned by
several AIG insurance subsidiaries.
"The change in the investment objective for ML III reflects
a strategic decision to explore possible sales of some of the
assets in the portfolio in light of improving market conditions
and the success of the ML II sales. The Fed will only transact
if it deems that a particular transaction represents good value,
is done competitively and is not market disruptive," a Fed
spokesman said in a statement.