UPDATE 1-U.S. Fed mulls Maiden Lane III asset sales

NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve is
considering possible sales of assets from its Maiden Lane III
portfolio, which was created during the bailout of insurer
American International Group (AIG), a New York Federal
Reserve spokesman said on Wednesday.
Maiden Lane III grew out of the purchase of $29.3 billion in
collateralized debt obligations from certain counterparties to
an AIG unit.
Back in February, the Fed completed the sale of all the
remaining securities from its Maiden Lane II portfolio, which
had $20.5 billion worth of risky mortgage bonds owned by several
AIG insurance subsidiaries.
"The change in the investment objective for ML III reflects
a strategic decision to explore possible sales of some of the
assets in the portfolio in light of improving market conditions
and the success of the ML II sales. The Fed will only transact
if it deems that a particular transaction represents good value,
is done competitively and is not market disruptive," a Fed
spokesman said in a statement.
It is unclear on the timeline when the sales will occur and
the way the securities will be sold.
"They are looking carefully to extricate themselves from
these assets in an orderly fashion without disrupting the
market," said Richard DeKaser, an economist with The Parthenon
Group in Boston. "This has always been a short-term stop-gap,
not a long-term solution."
The New York Fed held three auctions to sell the assets from
Maiden Lane II earlier this year. Credit Suisse Group AG
bought roughly $13 billion worth of the Maiden II
bonds, while Goldman Sachs purchased about $6.2 billion.
AIG has $5 billion of equity in the portfolio, which is
accruing interest, and the company is also entitled to a third
of the profits after the Fed's loan that funded Maiden Lane III
is repaid.
As of last week, the fair value of the remaining portfolio
was $17.46 billion and the outstanding principal and interest
owed to the Fed was about $9 billion.
The sharp rise in AIG's shares will benefit the U.S.
Treasury Department, which still holds 70 percent of AIG's
common stock after two share sales in May 2011 and March 2012.
AIG shares were up 1.9 percent late Wednesday afternoon at
$32.80 after touching $32.99, the highest since mid-April 2011.