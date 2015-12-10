RPT-As Fed tightening looms, big share repurchasers could be pressured

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK Dec 10 For the last several years, big
U.S. companies have lived by an unswerving rule: buy back shares
to increase returns to shareholders.
Investors, too, have benefited from company spending habits
as they bought shares of the biggest repurchasers.
This year has been a bit different. The buybacks have
continued, but companies doing them have trailed the S&P 500
stock index as investors anticipate higher interest rates.
Headed into 2016, with the Federal Reserve beginning what
many expect will be a prolonged, if slow, cycle of interest rate
increases, analysts say the quality of a company's balance sheet
could matter as much as whether it is reducing the number of
shares on issue.
The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at the end of
its Dec. 15-16 meeting for the first time in nearly a decade.
While the increase in borrowing costs for big-name companies
will be minor, it could continue if the Fed raises rates further
in 2016.
"A quarter of a percentage point is not going to make much
of a difference," said to David Joy, chief market strategist at
Ameriprise Financial in Boston. However, as the Fed keeps
raising rates, those companies borrowing money to buy back their
shares will likely be hurt most, he said.
With the Fed raising rates, those who borrow to buy shares
could find it harder to justify their investments. This year, in
part on the expectation of higher rates, the S&P 500 buyback
index has trailed the benchmark by more than
four percentage points.
That's a notable change. Companies that return excess cash
to shareholders have been big favorites of investors in recent
years. Despite this year's underperformance, the S&P's buyback
index has beaten the S&P by about 24 percentage points since the
beginning of 2010.
Buying back shares perks up stock prices in two ways: it
increases the demand for a specific stock, setting a floor under
its price, while at the same time reducing the number of shares
in circulation, thus increasing the dollar value of earnings per
share.
A Reuters analysis shows that spending on buybacks has
surged relative to investment, in part due to shareholder
pressure and executive compensation programs that tie pay to
per-share results.
Higher interest rates, of course, make borrowing to
repurchase stock more expensive.
Companies that could be affected include CBS Corp, Coca-Cola
Enterprises, Xerox Corp, Verisign, Time Warner and General
Motors. The group is part of a basket created by Goldman Sachs
to track performance of companies with weaker balance sheets as
measured by factors such as their leverage ratio and
sales-to-assets ratio.
These companies are also notable for buying back plenty of
stock, and the leverage and stock buybacks have made them steady
winners during the long bull market that featured near-zero
interest rates.
The six companies, however, have been a mixed bag in 2015:
Verisign is a notable outperformer, up more than 60 percent,
while GM shares are up just 1.6 percent and Time Warner has lost
nearly 20 percent.
Goldman expects companies of this type are likely to
underperform in 2016 as financial conditions tighten.
This is not to say buybacks are going to end. Buybacks from
S&P 500 companies hit nearly $560 billion on a four-quarter
rolling basis, according to S&P Dow Jones indices data.
That is the highest since the first quarter of 2008, and
near the record of $589 billion for the four quarters of 2007.
Goldman expects more than $600 billion in 2016 as companies
struggle to deliver per-share earnings growth.
Credit Suisse noted a number of companies that engage in a
high level of buybacks also show declining returns on
investment. They include widely held stocks like Anthem Inc
, up 4 percent year to date, L-3 Communications,
down 1.6 percent in 2015 and Yahoo, down more than 30
percent.
"When you reach a point in the market when valuations are
reaching new peaks, there's uncertainty about how much longer
these companies can buy back shares, and quality becomes more of
a factor," said Ron Graziano, accounting and tax strategist at
Credit Suisse's HOLT group in Chicago.
"That's when we expect some of these companies would come
under some pressure."
