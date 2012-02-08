NY Fed sells $6.2 bln in mortgage bonds to Goldman

BRIEF-LGI Homes says on track to close more than 4,700 homes in 2017
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
NEW YORK Feb 8 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Wednesday it sold $6.2 billion worth of residential mortgage-backed securities to Goldman Sachs Group Inc, its second major sale this year of assets acquired in the 2008 government bailout of insurer American International Group Inc.
The auction-based sale will enable the New York Fed, which handles the U.S. central bank's market activities, to recoup the remaining outstanding loan balance of $19.5 billion to the portfolio called Maiden Lane II. Credit Suisse Group bought a $7.01-billion chunk of the portfolio after an auction last month.
* Announced 224 homes closed in February 2017, compared to 245 home closings in February 2016
March 3 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc for years has used a secret tool to avoid authorities in markets where its service faced resistance by law enforcement or was banned, the company confirmed on Friday.
March 3 Caterpillar Inc was sued on Friday for allegedly deceiving shareholders about its business, one day after federal law enforcers raided three of its buildings in connection with a probe into the heavy machinery manufacturer's offshore tax practices.