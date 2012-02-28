NY Fed holding auction for last Maiden Lane II bonds -sources

NEW YORK Feb 28 The Federal Reserve Bank
of New York on Tuesday was holding an auction for the remaining
portion of bonds underpinned by subprime home loans acquired in
the 2008 rescue of American International Group Inc, two
sources familiar with the process said.
Units of Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse Group AG
, Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc, Barclays
Plc and Bank of America Corp took part in the
auction for the assets worth about $7 billion notional, one of
the sources said.
The auction is the third this year, underscoring Wall
Street's heavy demand for the bonds.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which bought $6.2 billion
worth of the bonds earlier this month, was not involved in the
New York Fed's latest auction, said one source.
The winning bidder is expected to quickly sell the bonds to
clients such as hedge funds.