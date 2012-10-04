UPDATE 2-Divided Fed considers numerical guides for rates policy

* Economic factors, not dates, would guide policy
* Officials think more work needed before moving ahead
* Several worry about trouble withdrawing monetary stimulus
* Officials still eye developing consensus forecast
By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve may
adopt numerical thresholds for inflation and joblessness that
would serve as guideposts for monetary policy, according to
meeting minutes that showed some reservations about the central
bank's latest stimulus.
The Fed last month launched a third round of large-scale
bonds buys, announcing an open-ended program that kicks off with
$40 billion per month of new mortgage debt purchases.
Minutes of the Fed's Sept. 12-13 meeting released on
Thursday showed officials were broadly in agreement that more
policy stimulus was needed given the meager economic recovery.
"Members generally judged that without additional policy
accommodation, economic growth might not be strong enough to
generate sustained improvement in labor market conditions," the
minutes said.
The central bank's latest bond purchases come on top of the
$2.3 trillion in debt it has already bought in an attempt to
spur stronger growth. It has also held overnight interest rates
near zero since late 2008, and said after its September meeting
they would likely remain there until at least mid-2015.
There was clear support for an approach championed by
Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans that would
lay out the economic factors the central bank would consider in
deciding when to finally raise interest rates.
Evans has advocated keeping rates ultra low for as long as
it takes to get the jobless rate below 7 percent as long as
inflation does not top 3 percent.
But arriving at a consensus on what exact markers to use -
and how to communicate the shift away from the Fed's current
2015 guidance - remained a tricky task.
"Most participants agreed that the use of numerical
thresholds could be useful in providing more clarity about the
conditionality of the forward guidance but thought that further
work would be needed to address the related communications
challenges," the minutes said.
Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist and resident
Fed-watcher at JP Morgan, says he does expect officials to find
common ground.
"We would be surprised if that work could be completed at
the next meeting, but we do think the challenges can be overcome
by early next year," he said.
With the nation's unemployment rate at 8.1 percent and
expected to have ticked even higher in September, the Fed made
clear it will continue its policy easing until the jobs outlook
improves substantially. It vowed to maintain stimulus as long as
inflation is under control even after the recovery picks up.
UNHAPPY HAWKS
While the new bond purchases appear to have broad support
within the Fed's influential core, particularly its
Washington-based board of presidentially appointed governors,
some officials expressed unease.
Inflation hawks at some of the Fed's regional banks are
worried that further expansion of the central bank's balance
sheet, which at $2.8 trillion is already more than triple its
pre-crisis levels, will make it more difficult for the
policy-setting committee to pull back when the time comes.
"Several participants reiterated their concern that
additional purchases might complicate the committee's efforts to
withdraw monetary policy accommodation when it eventually became
appropriate to do so, raising the risk of undesirably high
inflation in the future and potentially unmooring inflation
expectations," the minutes said.
Still, officials saw the risks to the inflation outlook as
roughly balanced and the Fed's forecasts suggest price growth
will remain shy of the central bank's 2 percent target for the
foreseeable future.
The minutes also showed the Fed was considering publishing a
consensus forecast that would be agreed upon by all
policymakers. This would unify the sometimes divergent outlooks
of policymakers, whose forecasts for the path of policy are
currently published on an individual, anonymous basis.
It will discuss progress on this front at its policy meeting
later this month.
U.S. economic data have been mixed since the Fed's September
gathering. Orders for U.S.-made durable goods in August posted
their largest drop since the 2008-2009 recession. At the same
time, manufacturing has shown signs of stabilizing after several
months of weakness.
But the main focus of Fed officials is on the jobs market.
The U.S. Labor Department will release its report on
employment in September on Friday. Analysts polled by Reuters
are looking for a net increase of just 113,000 jobs, and see the
jobless rate rising by a tenth of a percentage point to 8.2
percent.
Continued job growth at this subdued level could lead the
Fed to boost its purchases of U.S. Treasuries early next year,
after the expiration of its ongoing Operation Twist program in
which it has been selling short-term securities to buy long-term
debt.