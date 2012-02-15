Some at Fed saw more bond buying before long

WASHINGTON Feb 15 A few Federal Reserve
officials in January felt another round of central bank bond
buying would be needed before long to support the U.S. economy,
but others withheld judgment to await more data.
The few officials who believed more asset purchases could be
warranted soon pointed to the prospect for continued high
unemployment and a lack of inflation pressure, minutes of the
Fed's Jan. 24-25 meeting released on Wednesday showed.
Others thought more bond buying would be necessary only if
the recovery lost momentum or if inflation dipped, the minutes
said.
All but one of the Fed officials felt that when the time
comes for the central bank to reverse its ultra-loose monetary
policy, bond sales should follow rate hikes.