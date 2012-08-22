UPDATE 3-Fed looks set to ease fairly soon barring swift rebound

* Fed sees downside risks from Europe, U.S. fiscal cliff
* Mulls pushing out date of first rate hike, defers decision
* Open-ended asset buys under active consideration
By Pedro da Costa and Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 The Federal Reserve is likely
to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon"
unless the economy improves considerably, minutes from the U.S.
central bank's latest meeting suggested.
While the July 31-Aug. 1 meeting occurred before some
encouraging economic data, including a stronger-than-expected
rise in July payrolls, policymakers were pretty categorical
about their dissatisfaction with the outlook, according to the
minutes released on Wednesday.
"Many members judged that additional monetary accommodation
would likely be warranted fairly soon unless incoming
information pointed to a substantial and sustainable
strengthening in the pace of the economic recovery," the Fed
said.
Wall Street stocks erased most losses after the Fed released
the minutes. Treasury bond prices, which have been under
pressure from stronger economic figures, extended gains. The
dollar fell and the euro surged to a seven-week high against the
greenback at the prospect of the Fed providing more stimulus.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed down 30.82
points at 13,172.76, although well above its session low, but
the broader S&P 500 Index clawed back from losses
to end 0.32 point higher at 1,413.49.
"Certainly these minutes are dovish and will revive hopes
for increased Fed easing," said David Sloan, economist at 4Cast
Ltd. "We have seen some improvement in the data recently, but
whether it is enough to qualify as a significant upturn is
unclear."
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in
December 2008 and has bought $2.3 trillion in U.S. government
debt and mortgage-related bonds in a further effort to push
borrowing costs lower. It has said it does not expect to raise
rates until late-2014 at the earliest.
Some officials at the meeting raised concerns about the
Fed's large presence in the markets for Treasury and
mortgage-backed securities, but others agreed with a staff
analysis showing "substantial capacity" for buying new assets.
The Fed held policy steady at the gathering but signaled a
renewed readiness to act amid lingering softness in the economy
in a statement it issued following the meeting.
The minutes showed the central bank is actively considering
a "flexible" bond-buying program, which suggests it may not
announce an upfront amount to purchase, as it did in the past.
"A move to an open-ended policy stance would be a important
and powerful shift in the implementation of Fed policy; it
would, in effect, say that the Fed is in motion until the data
tell it to stop," Michael Gapen, at Barclays Bank in New York,
wrote in a research note to clients.
Fed officials saw significant risks to an already weak U.S.
economy, which grew at a sluggish 1.5 percent annual rate in the
second quarter. The risks include a worsening of Europe's
financial strains and looming U.S. budget cuts and tax hikes,
which have become commonly known as the fiscal cliff.
U.S. economic data since the meeting has been a bit less
gloomy. Although employment growth slowed sharply in the second
quarter, it picked up again in July, when the economy created
163,000 jobs. But the unemployment rate, which is derived from a
separate Labor Department survey, rose to 8.3 percent from 8.2
percent in June.
At the last meeting, many Fed officials supported pushing
back the likely timing of the eventual first rate hike, but they
decided to defer the decision to the Fed's next meeting on Sept.
12-13, when the central bank will release a new round of
economic forecasts.
A few central bankers thought it might be a good idea to
replace such language with guidance directly linked to economic
factors, as has been proposed by Chicago Federal Reserve Bank
President Charles Evans.
Officials also debated and tested the possibility of
developing a consensus Fed forecast for the economy, and an
associated path for monetary policy under a long-standing effort
to improve communication on their thinking. They decided to hold
a second test in conjunction with September's meeting.
A couple of policymakers favored lowering the rate the Fed
pays banks to park their excess reserves at the central bank,
currently at 0.25 percent. But several worried that money market
funds could run into trouble if their returns are crimped
further.
Officials noted the European Central Bank's recent decision
to lower its deposit rate to zero offered a chance to learn
about possible effects.
Similarly, a couple of officials broached the possibility of
developing a loan incentive program like the Bank of England's
recently minted funding-for-lending program.
The 80 billion pound ($127 billion) project, launched in
June by the British central bank and the government, is designed
to spur lending by tying banks' access to cheap credit directly
to bank lending to households and businesses.