Fed ready to ease "fairly soon," minutes show

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 22 The Federal Reserve is likely
to deliver another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon"
unless the economy improves considerably, minutes from the
central bank's August meeting show.
While the meeting was held before a recent improvement in
the economic data, including a stronger-than-expected July
reading for U.S. employment, policymakers were pretty
categorical about their dissatisfaction with the current
outlook.
"Many members judged that additional monetary accommodation
would likely be warranted fairly soon unless incoming
information pointed to a substantial and sustainable
strengthening in the pace of the economic recovery," the Fed
said in minutes to its July 31-Aug. 1 meeting.
Fed officials saw significant risks to an already weak U.S.
economy, which grew at a sluggish 1.5 percent annual rate in the
second quarter. The risks include a worsening of Europe's
financial strains and the looming U.S. budget cuts and tax
hikes, which have become commonly known as a fiscal cliff.
Many Fed officials supported extending the central bank's
guidance for the likely timing of an eventual interest rate
hike, currently set at late 2014, further into the future. But
they decided to defer the decision to the Fed's Sept. 12-13
meeting, when the central bank will release a new round of
economic forecasts.
Officials also actively debated and tested the possibility
of developing a consensus Fed forecast.
A couple of policymakers favored lowering the rate the Fed
pays banks to park their excess reserves at the central bank,
currently at 0.25 percent. But several participants worried that
money market funds could run into trouble if their returns are
crimped further.