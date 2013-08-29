UPDATE 1-Fed should strengthen controls for handling of minutes: watchdog

Aug 29 The Federal Reserve should beef up its
controls over the handling of minutes for its policy-setting
meetings after the top-secret documents were inadvertently
released a day early to a select group in April, the U.S.
central bank's watchdog said on Thursday.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke asked for a review of the Fed's
handling of the documents after a staff member emailed minutes
of the U.S. central bank's March policy meeting to more than 100
congressional staffers and bank lobbyists on April 9, about 24
hours ahead of their scheduled release.
The lapse was the Fed's worst security breach in years.
Minutes of policy-setting meetings can have a major impact on
global financial markets because they can give hints on future
Fed action.
That said, the market reaction to the March minutes was
muted, and several recipients of the email told Reuters they had
not even realized they received it until the Fed publicized the
error.
The Fed should limit access to the minutes to board staff
who "have a need to know," and remove any staff who do not, the
Fed's Office of Inspector General said in its report.
The OIG's office also recommended the Fed develop written
policies and better training to safeguard confidential
documents.
The Fed has begun to implement the OIG's recommendations, it
said in a letter attached to the report, including a requirement
that emails regarding minutes contain only a brief note and a
link to the Fed's public website, rather than an attached
document.
After discovering the breach early on April 10, the Fed
decided to publish the minutes at 9 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), or five
hours ahead of the scheduled release time.
Among those who received the minutes early were people with
email addresses that identified them as working for a number of
financial firms, including Goldman Sachs, Barclays
Capital, Wells Fargo & Co, Citigroup Inc,
UBS and JPMorgan Chase & Co, which trade on
new information about U.S. monetary policy.
The staff member responsible for the breach told the Fed's
watchdog he was confused about the release date, and
accidentally sent the email a day early, the report said.
Fed officials met three days after the breach to fix some
issues, including limiting the contact list for the
congressional liaison's office to government officials.