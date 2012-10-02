版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 3日 星期三 02:13 BJT

Credit market terms steady in last 3 months, Fed says

WASHINGTON Oct 2 U.S. credit terms to hedge funds and other large investors were largely unchanged in the last three months, with lending conditions easing marginally for real estate-backed bond dealers and managed funds.

The September edition of the U.S. central bank's quarterly Senior Credit Officer Opinion Survey showed "no significant changes in the credit terms applicable to important classes of counterparties over the past three months."

However, "sizable net fractions of respondents" said the provision of preferable terms to favored hedge funds and trading Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) had increased since the June survey.

