White House: Yellen one of the most qualified nominees ever for Fed chair

WASHINGTON Oct 9 President Barack Obama's
choice to lead the Federal Reserve, current Vice Chair Janet
Yellen, will be one of the most qualified candidates for the job
in history, the White House said on Wednesday.
Obama is expected to announce his choice of Yellen to lead
the world's most influential central bank later Wednesday
afternoon.
"Janet Yellen is one of, if not the most, qualified nominee
for this position ever based on her experience and credentials,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters.
Carney said the White House expected the Senate, which must
confirm Yellen, to examine her record and proceed expeditiously
with her nomination.