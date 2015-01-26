Fed launches bid to make bank payments safer, faster

WASHINGTON Jan 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve
launched a bid on Monday to work with the financial industry to
improve the speed and safety of payment systems, the central
bank said.
The Fed would set up two task forces, one to make the
systems faster, and the other to make it safer.
Esther George, president of the Kansas City Fed, will head
the efforts, while Fed Governor Jerome Powell will co-chair the
initiative's oversight committee.
Massive security breaches involving retailers such as Target
Corp and Home Depot last year have raised
awareness of the need to make payments safer.
(Reporting by Douwe Miedema; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)