Pimco's Ivascyn says below 50 pct chance Fed hikes rates this week

NEW YORK, Sept 14 Pacific Investment Management
Co, one of the world's largest asset managers and advised by
former Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke, puts a "below 50
percent chance" the Fed will raise short-term interest rates
this week, Pimco Group Chief Investment Officer Dan Ivascyn told
Reuters on Monday.
Ivascyn said Newport Beach, Calif-based Pimco believes the
U.S. central bank's first rate hike in nine years will come
before the end of the year, but not in September.
"The decision this week will be close," Ivascyn said.
"Global weakness, uncertainty around consumer sentiment,
inflation still running below target are reasons the Fed will
not move this week."
Ivascyn's views come days after Pimco held its quarterly
forum last week. Pimco managing directors as well as senior
advisers including Bernanke and consultant Gene Sperling
discussed trends for economies and markets over next 12 to 18
months.
Ivascyn's views are widely followed as he helps Pimco
oversee assets that totaled more than $1.52 trillion as of June
30, mostly in fixed-income securities. Pimco is a unit of
Munich-based Allianz SE.
The recent market turmoil, stemming from China's currency
devaluation, has called into question the Fed's long-telegraphed
plans to raise rates from near zero this year, possibly as soon
as Thursday.
As of the end of August, the firm's $98.1 billion Pimco
Total Return Fund had over 50 percent of its assets in
mortgage-related assets and 19.19 percent in U.S.-government
related securities. The fund also had 28.87 percent of its
assets in emerging markets and 9.50 percent in investment-grade
corporate credits and 5.40 percent in high-yield "junk" bonds.
The U.S.-government cagetory may include nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries, Treasury futures and options,
agencies, FDIC-guaranteed and government-guaranteed corporate
securities, and interest rate swaps.
Pimco Total Return fund's short-duration instruments - which
are commingled liquidity funds, uninvested cash, interest
receivables, net unsettled trades, broker money, short duration
derivatives (for example Eurodollar futures) and derivatives
offsets - stood at negative 23.05 percent.
In having a so-called negative position in these cash
equivalents and money-market securities, it is an indication of
derivative use and short-term securities being put up as
collateral as a way to boost leverage and increase the fund's
holdings in bonds with longer maturities such as mortgage-backed
securities, Treasuries and corporate bonds.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)