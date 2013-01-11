UPDATE 2-US Fed official warns about slipping into currency wars

* Plosser says countries are trying to control currencies
* We do not want that kind of world, U.S. policymaker says
By Jonathan Spicer
SOMERSET, N.J., Jan 11 A top U.S. Federal
Reserve official waded into the sticky debate over global
currency wars on Friday, warning that such beggar-thy-neighbor
monetary policies would only hurt world trade and the economies
that were involved.
Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Plosser
said central banks in many countries are adopting policies,
often under pressure from governments, to control their
currencies, calling it an unhealthy phenomenon.
"We do not want to get ourselves in a world where you have
currency wars. Beggar-thy-neighbor policies ... would not be
healthy," Plosser told a bankers conference here.
"So central banks and governments need to be cautious about
allowing us to slip into a regime like that because that would
not be healthy for world trade or for the economies" involved,
he added.
Easy money policies by major central banks such as the Fed
or European Central Bank often strengthen currencies of
developing countries, hurting those countries' exporters. That
in turn has prompted some governments or central banks to ease
their own polices in response.
The comments from Plosser - a long-time critic of the Fed's
easy money policies, though largely for domestic reasons - come
on a day newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made
his biggest push yet to make jobs growth part of the Bank of
Japan's mandate.
Under intense pressure from Abe, the BOJ will likely adopt a
2 percent inflation target later this month, double its current
goal, and consider easing monetary policy again, most likely by
increasing government debt and asset purchases, sources told
Reuters this week.
Besides Japan, Switzerland, Brazil and China have all taken
steps to push down the value of their currencies in recent
years. The Fed, ECB and Bank of England have depressed their
interest rates over long periods in the wake of the global
recession, and pumped trillions of dollars into their economies.
"Many countries are trying to use monetary policies to
control their currencies, to protect their countries from
fluctuating currencies," Plosser said.
"I think that's a maybe a short-run strategy but not
necessarily a healthy long-run strategy.
His comments echoed those of BoE Governor Mervyn King, who
last month warned that the trend of currency wars could grow.
PICKING APART FED POLICIES
Turning to U.S. monetary policies, Plosser outlined other
ways the Fed's actions could backfire.
The aggressive policy accommodation may be frustrating
Americans' efforts to restore their personal wealth and may
actually slow a broader rebound in U.S. consumption, he warned.
"Efforts to drive real rates more negative or promises to
keep rates low for a long time may have frustrated households'
efforts to rebuild their balance sheets without stimulating
aggregate demand or consumption," Plosser, who does not have a
vote on Fed policy this year, told the bankers.
Now more than three years after the recession ended,
households will nonetheless take time to restore wealth to a
comfortable level, Plosser added, "and attempts to increase
economic 'stimulus' may not help speed up the process and may
actually prolong it."
Last month, the Fed ramped up asset purchases that are meant
to spur growth and pledged to keep rates near zero until the
unemployment rate drops to 6.5 percent, as long as inflation
expectations don't climb above 2.5 percent.
U.S. unemployment was a lofty 7.8 percent last month.
The U.S. economy grew at a decent 3.1 percent annual rate in
the third quarter but growth is expected to have slowed in the
final months of the year. Last month, Fed policymakers said they
expected GDP growth of between 2.3 to 3.0 percent this year, and
3.0 to 3.5 percent in 2014.
U.S. retail sales have been sluggish, rising 0.3 percent in
November after a drop of 0.3 percent the month before.
Among a minority of so-called hawks at the central bank,
Plosser also largely repeated predictions for a pick-up in U.S.
economic growth to about 3 percent this year and in 2014. He
also expects unemployment to fall to near 7 percent by the end
of 2013, from 7.8 percent last month.
Plosser characterized the pace of U.S. economic growth as
"moderate," and predicted that fourth-quarter growth was likely
near 2 percent.
Turning to the U.S. fiscal situation, the policymaker said
the lingering uncertainty over government spending and taxes is
weighing on business hiring. The Fed is probably not helping on
this front, either, Plosser said.
"Here, too, in my view, monetary policy accommodation that
lowers interest rates is unlikely to stimulate firms to hire and
invest until a significant amount of the uncertainty has been
resolved," he said.
Facing the so-called fiscal cliff, U.S. lawmakers on Jan. 1
struck a partial deal that avoids the worst of the planned tax
rises but put off big decisions on spending cuts for two more
months.