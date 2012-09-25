版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 26日 星期三 01:38 BJT

Fed's Plosser urges humility on monetary policy

WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Federal Reserve officials may have already reached the boundaries of what monetary policy can do to boost economic growth, Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser said on Tuesday.

Plosser said policymakers should show "more humility" in acknowledging the limitations of what shifts in interest rates can accomplish, or risk losing credibility, Plosser said.

