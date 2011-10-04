NY Fed names two primary dealers, list grows to 22

NEW YORK Oct 4 The Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Tuesday granted primary dealer status to two large bond dealers, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) and BMO Capital Markets (BMO.TO), bringing the total number of primary dealers to 22.

The news comes as some of the financial firms on the primary dealer list, including French banks Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), are being rocked by the euro zone debt crisis.

Primary dealers are the financial firms with special permission to bid directly on behalf of their clients at Treasury auctions and help the Federal Reserve carry out monetary policy.

The coveted designation is seen as a status booster and a stamp of approval by the Fed.

Qualifying to be a primary dealer grew harder recently after the New York Fed set out new capital requirements as well as other more stringent requirements for applicants in January 2010.

The two new additions to the primary dealer list are both Canadian bank subsidiaries. A third Canadian institution, TD Securities has been waiting for approval to become a primary dealer since at least July 2009. (Reporting by Emily Flitter and Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish)