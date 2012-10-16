Fed's Raskin cites limits of bank self-regulation

BOSTON Oct 16 A "culture of compliance" within
financial institutions is incompatible with pure
self-regulation, a top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday.
"I don't put all my faith in regulation and none in
institutions," said Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Raskin, a
former Maryland financial regulator, adding that the primary
responsibility of regulation lies with the institutions
themselves, not with the regulators.
"We want to foster a culture of compliance" in financial
institutions and a self-regulatory system by itself does not
foster such a culture, Raskin said during a panel discussion on
financial regulation at Suffolk University in Boston.
Raskin did not discuss monetary policy or the economic
outlook in her preliminary remarks.