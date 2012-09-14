Fed's Raskin disappointed by slow drop in US jobless

Sept 14 A top Federal Reserve official said on
Friday the U.S. unemployment rate has fallen at a
"disappointingly slow pace," and argued that most of the problem
is cyclical and therefore temporary.
Federal Reserve Governor Sarah Raskin, speaking at the
National Conference on Citizenship in Philadelphia, said however
that a smaller part of the problem is due to more permanent
"structural" factors such as differences between the skills
workers have and the skills employers want.
On Thursday, the U.S. central bank launched an aggressive
asset buying plan to help ratchet down the jobless rate, which
stood at 8.1 percent last month. Raskin endorsed the monetary
easing plan.