Industry groups recommend new U.S. rate benchmark

* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
NEW YORK May 4 Two financial industry groups said on Wednesday they would like to see the New York Federal Reserve's newly created funding rate replace the existing one as a new benchmark.
The New York Fed's overnight bank fund rate, which was launched on March 2, includes more transactions than the current one widely used on the federal funds market developed by interbroker dealer ICAP. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Alan Crosby)
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing