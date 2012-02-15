UPDATE 2-NY Fed to increase repo oversight after reform delays

* Tri-party repo group says reform needs several years
* NY Fed: systemic risks from $1.67 trln industry remain
* NY Fed will increase oversight, may enforce restrictions
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Feb 15 The New York Federal
Reserve on Wednesday said it may consider restrictions on the
$1.67 trillion tri-party repurchase agreement market,
dissatisfied with an industry committee's progress on reducing
the loans' risks for the financial system.
The tri-party agreements, or repos, are a prime source of
short-term bank funding and are backed by Treasuries or riskier
collateral, including mortgage-backed debt. Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke and others blamed repos as one of the
leading factors behind the 2008 financial crisis.
The New York Fed said it may restrict the type of collateral
that can be used to back these loans after the committee it set
up to deal with weaknesses in the market reported on Wednesday
that cutting sizable risks would take several more years.
"The tri-party repo market's infrastructure exhibits
significant structural weaknesses that undermine market
stability in a stressed environment," the New York Fed said in a
statement on its website. "These structural weaknesses are
unacceptable and must be eliminated."
The New York Fed further said additional options to increase
oversight may include setting up an industry-financed facility
that would be used to help an orderly liquidation of repo
collateral in the event a borrower fails.
Reforming the tri-party market is seen as among the most
vital measures needed to reduce systemic risks in financial
markets still living in the shadow of the 2008 crisis.
CREDIT RISK
In tri-party trades, JPMorgan Chase & Co or Bank of
New York Mellon Corp act as intermediaries for lenders
and borrowers and arrange for the settlement of the loans and
the collateral behind them.
These firms extend intraday credit to loan counterparties,
which helps smooth the process. But that also means that the two
clearing banks remain heavily exposed to the risk of a failure
by a large counterparty and that the other participants in the
market remain heavily exposed to the financial health of
JPMorgan and BNY as intermediaries.
The industry task force, chaired by Darryll Hendricks of
UBS, said it has been unable to effectively eliminate this risk.
Now, reform "requires firm-specific actions, rather than the
idea generation and vetting that the task force provided."
The task force includes the two clearing banks as well as
all large dealers, Fannie Mae, large fund managers and industry
groups.
Their objective is that the credit extended by the clearing
banks be capped at 10 percent of size of the dealer's notional
tri-party book.
JPMorgan, BNY and the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp,
which runs a platform for banks to trade and settle repo trades
with each other, set timelines spanning several years to meet
this goal.
MORE OVERSIGHT
The Fed, however, expressed disappointment with the
industry's committee's progress, noting that the task force "has
not proved to be an effective mechanism for managing individual
firms' implementation of process changes."
Restrictions on collateral that can be used to back trades
could reduce the size of the market, or make the cost of the
loans more expensive.
Any ultimate reforms could reduce availability of short-term
credit or make it more expensive for banks to finance asset
purchases, though no changes are expected for some time.
The New York Fed added that dealers need to take further
steps to reduce their reliance on short-term financing and that
investors need to ensure that they run robust risk management
processes regarding the credit and liquidity risks of the
market.