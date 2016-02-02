U.S. Fed adds HSBC money funds as reverse repo counterparties

BRIEF-Sony Corp reports 7 pct passive stake in Genius Brands International
* Sony Corporation reports 7 percent passive stake in Genius Brands International Inc as of Jan 18 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2k3Uqes Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Feb 2 The U.S. Federal Reserve added two U.S. money market funds managed by HSBC's global asset management unit as participants in its reverse repurchase agreement program, the New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday.
The Fed's reverse repo program is seen as a critical policy tool for the U.S. central bank to drain money from the financial system in an effort to achieve its interest-rate objectives.
The HSBC Prime Money Market Fund and HSBC US Government Money Market Fund are reverse repo counterparties, effective Feb. 2, the New York Fed said.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Westjet Airlines - Westjet inaugurates start of service to Phoenix-Mesa gateway airport from Calgary; inaugural service from Edmonton begins Jan 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* WNS announces fiscal 2017 third quarter earnings, revises full year guidance