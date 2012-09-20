Boston Fed's Rosengren: Unemployment should be closer to 5 pct

QUINCY, Mass., Sept 20 The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston believes the unemployment rate should be at the lower end of a range of 5 to 6 percent over the long term, the bank's president said on Thursday.

"The unemployment rate is much higher than where we think it'll be in the long run," Eric Rosengren said in a speech to a local chamber of commerce, adding that some of the other regional Fed banks were probably at the higher end of the 5 to 6 percent range.