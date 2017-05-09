UPDATE 1-Fed official warns Fannie-Freddie reforms could cause shocks

* Rosengren highlights huge footprint in multi-family market
* Cites risk of sharp U.S. unemployment drop
(Recasts to focus on GSE reform, adds)
By Jonathan Spicer and Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, May 9 A Federal Reserve official
warned U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that any reforms that reduce
the massive lending presence of mortgage giants Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac in the multi-family real estate market could shock
that sector of the economy.
Members of Congress and the Trump administration have
signaled they will overhaul the two government-sponsored
enterprises (GSEs), which the government took over during the
2008 financial crisis, after they suffered massive losses on bad
mortgages.
Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren, who also used a speech
to warn about the inflationary pressures if U.S. unemployment
were to drop much further, said the agencies hold or guarantee
some 44 percent of multi-family loans.
"Policymakers looking to reform the GSEs might look at the
GSEs' large and growing footprint in the market and ask whether
this level of government-sponsored exposure is safe, and whether
that level of government support is appropriate," he said at New
York University Stern School of Business.
"A potential and significant shock to this sector of the
commercial real estate market could occur if proposals require
the GSEs to reduce their holdings of multi-family loans."
Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin has said Fannie and
Freddie, which guarantee U.S. home loans and repackage them into
securities for sale to investors, cannot be left as is for the
next four years.
Several reform ideas have been floated in recent years,
ranging from turning the GSEs into public companies to phasing
them out completely.
It was at least the third time in recent months that
Rosengren, an influential regional Fed president, raised
concerns about high U.S. real estate prices and how that might
exacerbate any future economic downturn.
Scott Crowe, chief investment strategist at CenterSquare
Investment Management, a real asset investment arm of BNY
Mellon, said the Fed has closely examined multi-family apartment
supply in gateway cities such as New York and San Francisco.
The Fed's focus has tightened credit-lending standards
significantly the past six to eight months, he added.
"We haven't built new apartments or any real estate asset
type to the point where you're seeing significant rent
reductions, bankruptcies or people losing a lot of money," he
said.
The Fed has raised rates twice since December in part due to
the strong labor market.
Rosengren said U.S. unemployment at 4.4 percent has dropped
below its natural equilibrium and could overheat the economy and
prompt faster interest-rate hikes if it were to drop below 4
percent. He estimates the "natural employment" level - or the
lowest possible level before wage pressures push inflation too
high - is roughly 4.7 percent.
He cited a survey in which private economists give a 10
percent chance of unemployment falling below 4 percent.
"Such an overheated economy would likely be accompanied by
higher inflation, which in turn would likely elicit higher
interest rates," he said at a commercial real estate conference.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Alistair Bell)