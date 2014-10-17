UPDATE 1-Fed's Rosengren: Market turmoil hasn't dimmed US economic forecast-CNBC

(Adds background, context)
WASHINGTON Oct 17 Recent market turbulence and
signs of global economic weakness haven't yet dimmed U.S.
economic forecasts and won't likely change the Fed's policy path
unless they do, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric
Rosengren said on Friday.
"So far, the economic data has not shifted enough to think
the overall forecast would be dramatically different," Rosengren
said in an interview with CNBC ahead of a conference at the
Boston Fed.
It was unlikely economic data would change enough for the
Fed to shift gears and maintain or expand its bond-buying
program when the main policy committee meets later this month,
he said.
"I don't expect that we'll need to. I certainly hope and
don't expect that will be the case. But I don't rule anything
out," Rosengren said.
The Fed is expected to end its bond-buying program later
this month. However St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said
on Thursday the recent market sell-off might warrant delaying
that decision to ensure that no broader problems were developing
in the economy.
Fed officials over the past week have pointed to a number of
issues recently that have clouded a decision over how soon to
raise interest rates for the first time in eight years - from a
developing global slowdown to a slowing of the U.S. inflation
outlook.
But none have said outright that the recent turbulence has
shifted their economic forecast substantially, or changed their
individual expectation about when interest rates should begin to
rise from their near-zero level.
Rosengren said the U.S. central bank was concerned about the
European economy in particular. But he said it was not clear
whether a recent sell-off in U.S. asset markets portended larger
problems, or merely reflected a readjustment by investors to the
fact that growth in some parts of the world will be even weaker
than expected.
"Just a couple of months ago we were talking about how
little turbulence there was. It is going to take us a little
time to process fully what is the reason," for the recent market
slide, Rosengren said. "It is a little too soon to make a
judgment."
He said the recent climb in the value of the dollar and the
drop in oil prices will likely slow U.S. inflation, and could
push back the Fed's first interest rate hike.
But he said he has not changed his underlying expectation
that rates would need to rise in the middle of next year.
