Fed's Rosengren doesn't see tighter policy through most of 2013

PROVIDENCE, R.I. Jan 15 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday he doesn't expect the U.S. central bank to be ready to reverse its very accommodative policy stance for most of 2013.

"In the end it is a judgment call on what is the appropriate way to start exiting," Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said at a conference. "We're not at that point right now. I don't expect to be at that point for most of this year."

