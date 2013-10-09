Fed's Yellen seen winning Senate approval after vigorous debate

* Yellen can clear Senate's banking panel on Democrats alone
* Just needs a handful of Republicans to get to a final vote
* Several financial industry groups praise Yellen
* Tea Party Republicans seen putting Fed easing on trial
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 Janet Yellen appears set to
win U.S. Senate confirmation as the first female Federal Reserve
chair given unified support from Democrats, who will only need
to pick up a few Republican votes to secure her confirmation.
The debate likely will be contentious as Republicans from
the smaller-government Tea Party faction use the nomination -
the first for a Fed chair since they took office - as a platform
to put the central bank's easy monetary policy on trial.
And the protracted fight in Congress over the debt limit,
government spending and Obamacare could also complicate matters
and some Republicans are already declaring their opposition.
But in the end, political math favors Yellen. With a 12-10
Democratic majority on the Senate Banking Committee, she can
clear the panel on Democratic votes alone and would need the
support of just six Republicans to neutralize any procedural
hurdles on the Senate floor.
The Senate managed only 30 votes against outgoing Fed
chairman Ben Bernanke's last nomination at the height of
Congress' anti-Fed animosity in early 2010, when the central
bank was preparing to launch massive bond purchases.
Known as quantitative easing, the bond buying aims to drive
other borrowing costs lower to help stimulate economic growth
and create jobs. Critics fear it could lead to unwanted
inflation.
Bill Frenzel, a former Republican congressman who is now a
guest scholar at the Brookings Institution, said that if
Republicans could not stop Bernanke then, there is little chance
that Yellen, widely seen as continuing his policies, will be
rejected now.
Most of the opposition is on the fringes, outside the
mainstream view of the Fed in the Senate, he said.
"These are people who either don't like the Fed at all or
they don't like some of the positions that Dr. Yellen had
participated in as vice chairman," Frenzel said. "She is held in
such high regard generally in her field that those objections
are not going to carry."
John Cornyn of Texas, the No. 2 Republican in the Senate,
has already decided to vote against Yellen, his office told
Reuters, saying Yellen was "intent on more quantitative easing."
"Ms. Yellen subscribes to the liberal school of thought that
the best way to handle to our nation's fiscal challenges is to
throw more money at them," Cornyn said in a statement.
Senate Banking Committee member Bob Corker, a Republican
from Tennessee, who opposed Yellen in her 2010 nomination as Fed
vice chairman, also signaled likely opposition.
"I've seen nothing to change my view of where she is
relative to monetary policy in the last two or three years," he
told CNBC television. "She wasn't someone I could support back
in 2010. I doubt that's going to change."
But some more moderate Republicans are making more favorable
noises. Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, called her
"clearly a very experienced, qualified individual."
"Right now, I am favorably disposed toward her but I do want
to wait until the hearing to see how she answers specific
questions," Collins said.
Several financial industry groups with traditionally close
Republican ties issued warm statements about Yellen, signaling
important support that could influence senators in the party's
mainstream and help secure votes.
Tim Pawlenty, a former Republican Governor of Minnesota who
sought his party's nomination for president in 2011, said she
was "a talented economist who will bring a wealth of experience
to the job," in a statement on behalf of the Financial Services
Roundtable, of which he is president and chief executive.
DEMOCRATS GUSH
Praise for Yellen, currently the Fed's Vice Chair, came
quickly from Democrats who effectively blocked the nomination of
former White House adviser Lawrence Summers, who was believed to
be President Barack Obama's first choice for the job.
"Today is a historic moment for the Federal Reserve, for
women everywhere, and for all of us who care about job
creation," said Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio.
Brown and four other Democrats on the Senate Banking
Committee had opposed Summers in part because of his advocacy
for financial deregulation in the late 1990s when he served at
the U.S. Treasury. Many lawmakers and economists say this
planted the seeds for financial crisis a decade later.
Their resistance, along with the expected opposition of a
number of committee Republicans, meant that Summers could not
clear the panel for consideration by the full Senate.
Senator Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat who opposed
Summers, called Yellen a "great choice" and "one of the
strongest voices on the Federal Reserve Board for job creation."
Senator Heidi Heitkamp, a North Dakota Democrat and another
Summers skeptic on the committee, was a bit more circumspect,
calling Yellen "an extremely experienced economist with a deep
understanding of the Federal Reserve."
Yellen is considered one of the Fed officials most concerned
about high unemployment and least worried about inflation.
While that has helped cement support on the Democratic side
of the aisle, it has caused unease among Republicans who are
worried the Fed's actions risk sparking inflation or fueling
asset bubbles. The Fed has held interest rates near zero since
late 2008 and has quadrupled its balance sheet to about $3.7
trillion with a series of large-scale bond purchases.
Democrats control the Senate 54-46, but any nomination is
likely to need to secure 60 votes to overcome procedural
hurdles. But analysts think that is a low bar to clear.
"Given that she is not a highly polarizing figure and is not
seen as a partisan, not to mention the gender politics of her
being the first woman nominated to lead the Fed, we doubt she
will be blocked," Brian Gardner, a senior vice president of
broker Keefe Bruyette and Woods, said in a note to clients.
Still, some Republicans will likely use the debate over the
nomination to put the Fed's easy-money policies on trial,
particularly those allied with the Tea Party movement and
elected after current Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke was confirmed in
2010. Bernanke won confirmation to a second four-year term on a
70-30 vote, the narrowest in the Fed's history.
Several Republicans have complained the Fed's bond purchases
have strayed into Congress' fiscal policy territory, encouraging
more government spending and weakening the U.S. dollar.
Chris Krueger, a political analyst at Guggenheim Securities
in Washington, said fiscal battles in Congress also will likely
still be on the boil, and partisan animosity inflamed, when
Congress gets around to considering the nomination.
"This is going to be a very public and very political
spectacle," he said.
But he said one thing in Yellen's favor is that the vote
will be taken after a special Senate election in New Jersey on
Oct. 16, where Democrats will likely pick up a seat - and a
vote.