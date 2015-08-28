Jordan says SNB aims to weaken overvalued franc over time

JACKSON HOLE, Wyo. Aug 28 The Swiss National
Bank (SNB) hopes its policies of negative interest rates and a
willingness to intervene in the currency market will weaken the
overvalued Swiss franc over time, its chairman wrote in a
conference paper published on Friday.
Switzerland's export-reliant economy has been hampered by a
surge in the franc after the SNB removed a cap in its value
against the euro in mid-January.
To combat the franc's strength the SNB has introduced a 0.75
percent charge on certain franc deposits as well as making
purchases in the foreign exchange market.
"The goal of this two-pronged approach is to make holding
Swiss francs less attractive and thus to weaken the currency
over time," SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan wrote in a paper for an
annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, attended by many of
the world's top central bankers.
Earlier on Friday, data showed Switzerland's economy
unexpectedly grew in the second quarter, skirting a recession as
the country's exporters weathered pressure from the strong franc
better than some observers had expected.
In his paper, Jordan said smaller economies like Switzerland
would have to live with "temporarily suboptimal inflation".
But inflation expectations had remained well-anchored,
"suggesting that the SNB's commitment to ensuring medium-term
price stability remains credible even under these difficult
conditions."
In projections published in June, the SNB forecast deflation
of 1 percent for 2015.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer and Howard Schneider; Writing by
Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields and John
Stonestreet)