版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 23:19 BJT

Fed not aiming for higher inflation, Gov Stein says

WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Federal Reserve wants the economy to grow more robustly but is not actively seeking higher inflation rates, Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein said on Thursday.

"I disagree with the premise that what we're doing is seeking to gin up inflation," he said in response to questions at the Brookings Institution.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐