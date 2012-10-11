Fed not aiming for higher inflation, Gov Stein says

UPDATE 1-VimpelCom returns to growth as turnaround strategy progresses
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
WASHINGTON Oct 11 The Federal Reserve wants the economy to grow more robustly but is not actively seeking higher inflation rates, Fed Board Governor Jeremy Stein said on Thursday.
"I disagree with the premise that what we're doing is seeking to gin up inflation," he said in response to questions at the Brookings Institution.
* Announces raft of partnerships; corporate name change to VEON
BARCELONA, Feb 27 Russian and emerging markets communications network operator VimpelCom Ltd on Monday reported a return to growth in the final quarter of last year and posted solid progress in its 18-month-old turnaround strategy, including a six-fold dividend increase.
TOKYO, Feb 27 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to 2-1/2 week lows on Monday as the yen strengthened and as financial stocks dropped on lower U.S. yields.