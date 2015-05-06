Yellen cites lofty share values; little evidence investors should care

May 6 Investors wary of Federal Reserve chairs
warning about overvalued stock markets need not fret: Such
remarks tend not to have a lasting effect.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said on Wednesday that equity market
valuations are "generally quite high," saying there are
"potential dangers" with where shares are trading. The market
reaction was modest at first, but major averages lost ground in
the late afternoon, with the effect of her words unclear.
So far, her statements have tended to have a short-lived
effect on shares, matching that of her predecessors.
"As talented a person as Janet Yellen is, I wouldn't
necessarily use her as my portfolio advisor for equities," said
Rick Meckler, president of investment firm LibertyView Capital
Management in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The most famous remark remains then-Chair Alan Greenspan's
"irrational exuberance" comment on Dec. 5, 1996, when he
questioned whether the Fed would know when such exuberance has
"unduly escalated asset values, which then become subject to
unexpected and prolonged contractions," specifically mentioning
Japan's markets.
Traders initially took his line as a warning for U.S.
stocks. They sold off the next day, but less than 3-1/2 years
later, the Nasdaq Composite index had nearly quadrupled.
Greenspan in later years shrugged off the suggestion that the
Fed could have done anything about the gains in tech shares in
the late 1990s.
His successor, Ben Bernanke, did not discuss valuations
often and indeed, for a good part of his tenure, the market was
suffering in the wake of the financial crisis. In February 2013,
however, he said he did not see a bubble forming.
Yellen first waded into the stock-picking realm by looking
at sectors. She said on July 15, 2014, that valuations for
biotechnology, social media and smaller companies "appear to be
stretched."
Those comments came after a substantial correction in those
names already, so Yellen struck some observers as late in her
assessment. There is no doubt she had an abbreviated effect: The
Global Social Media ETF fell 3.3 percent in three days
and eventually bottomed in mid-December, having lost 9.1 percent
from its July 14 close. Since then, those stocks have gained
12.5 percent.
Biotechs, meanwhile, suffered a brief decline: The Nasdaq
Biotechnology Index ETF (IBB) fell 5.8 percent in the three days
after July 14. Since then, the index is up 40 percent, so if it
was overvalued then, it is really overvalued now.
On Wednesday, Yellen did temper her remarks by saying that
she did not see any bubbles forming at the moment, and she
described risks to financial stability as "moderated, not
elevated."
What matters, then, is how the Fed reacts. If the Fed begins
to raise rates, the perceived risk in stocks will be altered
given higher borrowing costs.
"She's stating the blatantly obvious. She's saying what's
propping up the market is very low interest rates," said Stephen
Massocca, chief investment officer at Wedbush Equity Management
LLC in San Francisco. "She's saying that there's a concern when
rates go up, equity valuations will look worse."
(Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)