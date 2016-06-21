Fed warns U.S. equity valuations "well above" median

| NEW YORK, June 21
NEW YORK, June 21 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday
delivered its starkest warning yet under Chair Janet Yellen that
by its assessment U.S. stocks are pricey.
"Forward price-to-earnings ratios for equities have
increased to a level well above their median of the past three
decades," the Fed's twice-annual Monetary Policy Report, the
U.S. central bank concluded.
"All asset prices are high and they're high because of the
Fed's activity," said Jack DeGan, chief investment officer at
Harbor Advisory in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
"I think the Fed has made it clear that we're in a
low-interest-rate environment, so valuations of all financial
assets are going to remain high."
It's not the first time the Yellen Fed has weighed in on
stock market valuations in the closely watched report.
Most famously, in its July 2014 report it referred to the
"substantially stretched" prices for biotechnology and social
media stocks.
That warning helped trigger a short-lived selloff in both
sectors, though a year later an ETF tracking social media stocks
had gained 3.0 percent and another following biotechs had risen
50 percent.
WELL ABOVE THE NORM
Tuesday's report marked the first time since Yellen took
office in February 2014 that the Fed has characterized overall
equity valuations as being "well above" their norms.
In July 2015's report, delivered as the benchmark S&P 500
stock index was within 1.0 percent of its all-time
closing high, the Fed made no specific reference to stock market
valuations.
In the latest report, back in February this year, the Fed
saw valuations as "closer to their averages." That report was
delivered the day before U.S. stocks would mark their low point
this year so far. Since then, the S&P 500 has risen about 15
percent.
The valuation measure cited by the Fed, the forward P/E
ratio, now stands at 16.47, according to Thomson Reuters
DataStream. This ratio has expanded by a more modest 6.8 percent
from the 15.43 level where it stood back on Feb. 10. The median
multiple for the past 30 years is 14.86.
Market participants said stock valuations cannot be looked
at in a vacuum though, and low U.S. Treasury debt yields push
the band on valuations higher, a point the Fed itself conceded.
The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note recently
dropped to as low as 1.52 percent, its lowest since July 2012.
"Interest rates are lower than their 30 year average as
well, so you can't use the same barometer when you have a
10-year that's yielding 1.6 percent," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.
"When you think of the (dividend) yield on the S&P 500 which
is around two and a (half percent) and the yield on the 10-year
near 1.6 (percent), that's supportive of equities regardless of
the multiple."
