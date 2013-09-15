Former Obama aide Summers withdraws from Fed chair consideration -WSJ

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Lawrence Summers, a former
top economic aide to President Barack Obama and a Treasury
secretary under President Bill Clinton, has withdrawn from
consideration to succeed Ben Bernanke as Federal Reserve
chairman, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
"I have reluctantly concluded that any possible confirmation
process for me would be acrimonious and would not serve the
interest of the Federal Reserve, the administration or,
ultimately, the interests of the nation's ongoing economic
recovery," Summers said in a letter to Obama that followed a
phone call to the president, the newspaper reported.