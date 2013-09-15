UPDATE 2-Former Obama aide Summers withdraws from Fed chair consideration

* Summers: acrimony would have surrounded any confirmation
* Opposition on Hill seen as difficult to overcome
* Another nomination controversy for Obama
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Lawrence Summers, a former
top aide to President Barack Obama and Treasury secretary under
President Bill Clinton, withdrew on Sunday from consideration to
succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, after liberal
pressure soured his confirmation prospects.
"Earlier today, I spoke with Larry Summers and accepted his
decision to withdraw his name from consideration for chairman of
the Federal Reserve," Obama said in a statement.
Summers, widely regarded as a brilliant economist and a
shrewd and decisive policy-maker, was considered to be the
front-runner for the position to replace Bernanke, whose second
term expires in January. However, Summers was dogged by
controversies including his support for deregulation in the
1990s and comments he made about women's aptitude while
president of Harvard.
Word that the president was leaning toward nominating
Summers over Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen elicited an
unprecedented amount of controversy for a potential nominee to
run the U.S. central bank.
Summers said that the storm pointed to a difficult
confirmation process that could hurt the president's economic
agenda and the institution, and decided to pull back.
"I have reluctantly concluded that any possible confirmation
process for me would be acrimonious and would not serve the
interests of the Federal Reserve, the administration, or
ultimately, the interests of the nation's ongoing economic
recovery," Summers said in a letter to Obama.
Liberal lawmakers and progressive groups were outspoken in
their opposition to Summers.
"Larry Summers' past decisions to deregulate Wall Street and
do the bidding of corporate America has made the lives of
millions of Americans more acrimonious. He would have been an
awful Fed Chair," said Adam Green co-founder of Progressive
Change Campaign Committee, a political advocacy group, upon
hearing the news of Summers' withdrawal.
Four Democratic senators on the Senate Banking Committee
were expected to vote against him if he was nominated by the
president. The most recent statement of opposition came from
Montana Senator Jon Tester on Friday.
"The administration realized that the math wasn't there for
a Summers nomination," a Democratic aide on the Senate banking
committee said. "Withdrawing was the right choice."
Twenty Senate Democrats signed a letter urging Obama to
nominate Yellen, who would be the first-ever woman to lead the
U.S. central bank, if nominated and confirmed.
OTHER CANDIDATES
Summers is the second high profile potential nominee to
withdraw under pressure in Obama's second term. Susan Rice, now
Obama's national security advisor, stepped back from
consideration to be secretary of state over controversy
surrounding her role in explaining the 2012 attack in Benghazi,
Libya, that claimed the lives of four U.S. government employees,
including the ambassador.
The demise of Summers' candidacy is another setback for a
president whose second term has been plagued by the defeat of
gun control legislation, stalled immigration reform measures,
and controversies including leaks about widespread eavesdropping
by the National Security Agency.
While many viewed the competition to win the nomination to
run the central bank as a contest between Summers and Yellen,
the president has said he is also thinking about former Fed Vice
Chairman Donald Kohn for the job. Observers also see former Vice
Chairman Roger Ferguson and former Treasury Secretary Timothy
Geithner as candidates, although Geithner has said he does not
want the job.
Summers and Yellen both were viewed as highly qualified for
the post. However, financial markets believed that Yellen would
be slightly more likely to keep the Fed's easy money policies in
place for longer than Summers.
Summers' prospects may have been weakened by a reputation
for being blunt and combative, and he would have brought a
starkly different style to the Fed than that of reserved,
soft-spoken Bernanke. At the same time, Summers has the strong
loyalty of many people who have worked with him and for him, and
who say he is willing to listen to all ideas regardless of the
rank of the person offering the view.
Yellen, who has served as the president of the San Francisco
Fed bank and chair of the White House Council of Economic
Advisors, is seen as more in the mold of the collegial Bernanke.
Summers' appeal to Obama was based principally on the
Harvard University economist's working relationship with the
president, whom he served as director of the National Economic
Council in 2009 and 2010. Summers played a key role in helping
formulate the administration's response to the devastating
financial crash of 2007-2008 and the recession that ended in
2009.
People who have worked with both say Obama views Summers as
a creative thinker and skilled economic crisis manager, although
the two are not personal friends.
Some of Summers' fiercest opponents included women's groups
upset over a comment he once made suggesting that innate
differences between men and women might be a factor in the
shortage of women in top science and engineering jobs.
Terry O'Neill, president of the National Organization for
Women, said that if the president picked Summers, it would have
"repercussions" for Obama's political base.