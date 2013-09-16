UPDATE 3-Former Obama aide Summers withdraws from Fed chair consideration

* Summers dogged by controversies over past views
* Opposition on Hill seen as difficult to overcome
* Several others on Obama's list of potenial Fed nominees
By Mark Felsenthal
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 Former Treasury Secretary
Lawrence Summers withdrew on Sunday from consideration to
succeed Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke after fierce
opposition from within the Democratic Party hurt his chances of
being confirmed in Congress.
Summers, a former top aide to President Barack Obama and
widely regarded as a brilliant economist and a shrewd and
decisive policy maker, was considered to be the front-runner for
the position to replace Bernanke, whose second term expires in
January.
But Summers was dogged by controversies including his
support for deregulation in the 1990s when he ran the Treasury
Department in the Clinton administration - blamed by some
for the financial crisis of 2007-2009 - as well as for comments
he made about women's aptitude while president of Harvard.
"It became obvious he did not have support from some in his
own party and had too much baggage to get approved for a number
of reasons," said Richard Daskin, chief investment officer at
RSD Advisors in New York.
Summers' withdrawal appeared to open the door for the
nomination of Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, who was seen as his
chief rival for the position. Yellen, who has a long career in
the Fed system and also chaired the White House Council of
Economic Advisers under former president Bill Clinton, would be
the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank.
Still, the president has said he is also considering others,
and has mentioned former Vice Chairman Donald Kohn, who retired
in 2010 after 40 years at the Fed. Roger Ferguson, who was vice
chairman from 1999-2006 and is currently chief executive of the
academic retirement fund TIAA-CREF is also considered a
possibility.
Former Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, while popular at
the White House made clear on Sunday he has not wavered from his
oft-expressed disinterest in the job.[ID: nL2N0HC01O]
Summers' withdrawal in a letter to Obama in which he said
any confirmation process would likely be acrimonious and a
distraction came after weeks of intense political pressure for
the administration.
The president sought congressional approval for a military
strike against Syria for a suspected poison gas attack against
rebels, only to meet resistance from within his own Democratic
ranks as well as from Republican lawmakers. He averted the
possibility of a humiliating defeat in Congress by embracing a
Russian proposal for destroying Syria's arsenal of chemical
weapons.
Looking ahead, is the approaching battle between the
administration and Republicans in Congress over government
funding and an extension of the U.S. debt ceiling, without which
the federal government could shut down in two weeks and the
nation could default on its debt. Obama also must defend his
signature healthcare reform against attempts to cut its funding.
It was not clear if Summers was persuaded by Obama to
withdraw because of growing fears that nominating him as Fed
Chairman would lead to an ugly battle within the president's own
party, or whether Summers decided himself that he did not want
to go through such a potentially damaging process.
"Maybe it was a recognition that he wasn't going to get
through the confirmation process, and Obama certainly doesn't
seem to have a whole lot of political capital right now," said
Scott Frew, Managing Partner and Owner, Rockingham Capital
Advisors in Hartford, Connecticut.
UNPRECEDENTED BACKLASH
Word that the president was leaning toward nominating
Summers over Yellen elicited an unprecedented backlash against a
potential nominee to run the U.S. central bank.
Summers said that the storm pointed to a difficult
confirmation process that could hurt the president's economic
agenda and the institution, and decided to pull back.
"I have reluctantly concluded that any possible confirmation
process for me would be acrimonious and would not serve the
interests of the Federal Reserve, the administration, or
ultimately, the interests of the nation's ongoing economic
recovery," he wrote in his letter to Obama.
Liberal lawmakers and progressive groups had been outspoken
in their opposition to Summers and were pleased the economist
had taken himself out of the running.
"Larry Summers' past decisions to deregulate Wall Street and
do the bidding of corporate America has made the lives of
millions of Americans more acrimonious. He would have been an
awful Fed Chair," said Adam Green co-founder of Progressive
Change Campaign Committee, a political advocacy group.
Four Democratic senators on the Senate Banking Committee
were expected to vote against him if he was nominated by the
president. The most recent statement of opposition came from
Montana Senator Jon Tester on Friday.
"The administration realized that the math wasn't there for
a Summers nomination," a Democratic aide on the Senate banking
committee said. "Withdrawing was the right choice."
Twenty Senate Democrats had signed a letter urging Obama to
nominate Yellen.
Investors took the withdrawal of Summers as a green light
for risk and lower interest rates, with initial market reactions
signaling a view that the bank's next chief was more likely than
Summers to extend an era of easy money that has flooded global
markets with cash.
In futures trading ahead of the opening of the U.S. trading
week, stock index futures tracking the Standard & Poor's 500
index rose more than 1 percent and futures tracking the
U.S. 10-year Treasury note also rose, implying benchmark bond
yields would move lower to start the week.
The dollar also weakened on expectations that U.S. interest
rates were less likely to rise as rapidly as they had over much
of the summer.
Sunday's developments come at a sensitive time for the Fed.
On Wednesday it is expected to announce a plan to start winding
down its massive stimulus, perhaps one of the most pivotal
policy maneuvers ever attempted by the U.S. central bank.
Summers is the second high profile potential nominee to
withdraw under pressure in Obama's second term. Susan Rice, now
Obama's national security advisor, stepped back from
consideration to be secretary of state over controversy
surrounding her role in explaining the 2012 attack in Benghazi,
Libya, that claimed the lives of four U.S. government employees,
including the ambassador.