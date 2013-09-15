Obama accepts Summers' withdrawal from Fed chair consideration

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 President Barack Obama said
on Sunday he has accepted the decision of his former top
economic aide Lawrence Summers to withdraw from consideration as
chairman of the Federal Reserve.
"Larry was a critical member of my team as we faced down the
worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and it was in
no small part because of his expertise, wisdom, and leadership
that we wrestled the economy back to growth and made the kind of
progress we are seeing today," the president said in a
statement.
"I will always be grateful to Larry for his tireless work
and service on behalf of his country, and I look forward to
continuing to seek his guidance and counsel in the future," he
said.