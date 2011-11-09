Fed's Tarullo calls for consistent bank regulation

NEW YORK Nov 9 Consistent enforcement of new bank capital standards by government regulators around the world is vital to the safety of the global financial system, U.S. Federal Reserve Board Governor Daniel Tarullo said on Wednesday.

If some countries allow banks to operate with more risk than the rules intend, bad actors will grow at the expense of good firms and could spawn crises that cross borders, Tarullo said.

Tarullo said he has been urging bank regulators around the world to make sure their banks use equally robust measurements of risk that will go into calculations of required capital to be imposed under the new Basel III regime covering regulations on banks.

"There is growing consensus on this point," he said. "We have an interest in promoting sound, prudential policies around the world," Tarullo said.

His comments came in response a question after a speech at a meeting of the Clearing House Association, an industry group.

Members of the association, including JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon, have warned that U.S. banks could be put at a disadvantage by the new Basel III rules if international competitors skirt their intentions.

In the past, U.S. bank executives have complained that regulators in other countries are not as strict with banks under their oversight. (Reporting by David Henry; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)