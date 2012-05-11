Fed's Fisher: Texas banks "best run" in nation

FORT WORTH, Texas May 11 Banks in the Lone Star
State have been outperforming those in other parts of the United
States for years, Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard
Fisher, a leading critic of the nation's biggest banks, said on
Friday.
The comments come a day after JPMorgan, the second-biggest
U.S. bank, revealed a $2 billion trading loss, which could
unleash a new round of criticism against large U.S. banks and
their trading practices.
Fisher has called for the break up of the five largest U.S.
banks, including JPMorgan, saying their size makes them a threat
to the stability of the financial system.
Fisher, known for trumpeting the merits of the Texas
economy, used an appearance at a Texas Bankers Association
meeting to lavish praise on his home-state banks, calling them
"the nation's best-run."
In 2009, when the nation was really from a financial crisis,
U.S. banks as a whole lost $11.5 billion; Texas banks earned
$1.4 billion, he said.
One of the most widely used measures of credit quality at
banks is still called the "Texas ratio," a name that dates from
the late 1980s when Texas banks were among the worst in the
nation. The higher the ratio, the worse the bank's credit.
The measure should be renamed the "anywhere but Texas
ratio," Fisher said, noting that now less than 1 percent of
Texas banks had a ratio of over 100 last year, compared to 4.6
nationwide, and 24 percent in Georgia.
Fisher did not address the nation's economic outlook or
monetary policy in the speech.