UPDATE 2-Fed following up on report of unusual trading around FOMC statement

By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Sept 24 The U.S. Federal Reserve
said on Tuesday it was following up with news organizations over
a report of unusual trading around the release of its monetary
policy statement last week.
The report by CNBC television cited a wave of trading
activity in Chicago at 2 p.m. ET (1800 GMT) on Wednesday that
appeared milliseconds ahead of other trades based on the Fed's
surprise announcement that it was not tapering its bond buying.
The policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee's decision
not to start scaling back purchases from an $85 billion monthly
pace spurred a broad rally in financial markets, including gold.
CNBC credited Chicago research firm Nanex for spotting
significant activity in Comex gold futures, traded in Chicago,
which it calculated was five to seven milliseconds ahead of a
subsequent spike in gold transactions in New York.
Nanex said traders in New York would normally have had about
a five-millisecond advantage over traders in Chicago on news
coming from Washington, because of their proximity to the
nation's capital and the time it takes for the data to be
transmitted.
The company's chief executive, Eric Hunsader, said there
were $800 million worth of futures contracts traded in Chicago
in the first seven milliseconds after 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday,
mostly in financial and precious metals futures contracts.
"This is unusual because it takes information seven
milliseconds to go from Washington to Chicago ... meaning that
the news must have been already in Chicago," he said. "This
raised my eyebrows."
The Fed hands out the FOMC statement to news organizations
shortly before the official release time but publication is
strictly prohibited until 2:00 p.m.
A Fed spokesman said the central bank would follow up with
news organizations to ensure they properly understood its
procedures for embargoes.
"As is generally the case with other releases of
market-sensitive information by government agencies, news
organizations receiving embargoed information from the Federal
Reserve agree in writing to make no public use of the
information until the time set for its release," a Fed spokesman
said.
The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission separately
confirmed that it was also looking into the matter.
"It's standard operating procedure for the CFTC surveillance
staff to look at anomalous market moves like this, and we are
doing so in this instance," said CFTC Commissioner Bart Chilton.
The price of gold rose $53 to close at $1,362 an
ounce, a gain of 4 percent. The broad-based S&P 500 stock index
advanced 1.22 percent to a record close of 1,725.52.
Investors had expected the Fed would trim bond buying by $10
billion, beginning the process of ending an unprecedented period
of ultra-easy monetary policy.
A spokeswoman for Reuters confirmed the company had been
contacted by the Fed. "We are confident that we have complied
fully with the terms of the embargo that the Fed imposes," said
Barb Burg, global head of communications at Reuters, which is
part of Thomson Reuters.
Bloomberg declined to comment. Officials at Deutsche Boerse
Group's MNI did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. Paula Keve, a spokeswoman for Dow Jones, said the firm
"will continue to work with the Fed cooperatively to report in
full accordance with their desires."