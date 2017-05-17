UBS revises timing of U.S. Fed rate hikes to June, Sept

BRIEF-BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources
* BMC, CA Inc said to mull deal to combine, take CA private- Bloomberg, citing sources Source https://bloom.bg/2syjqzO
NEW YORK May 17 UBS's U.S. economists on Wednesday now expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to increase interest rates at its June and September policy meetings, earlier than their prior forecast on such moves at their July and December meetings.
They revised their view on the timing of the rate hikes in 2107 on expectations the U.S. central bank would announce changes in the reinvestment of their Treasury and mortgage-backed securities portfolios in December, they wrote in a research note published on Wednesday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley