Volatility seen lingering no matter what the Fed does

NEW YORK, Sept 16 While investors, traders and
forecasters may be on the fence as to whether the Fed pulls the
trigger this week on the first U.S. interest rate hike in nearly
a decade, Wall Street's "smart money" is decisive on one thing:
market volatility will linger.
Heading into Thursday's potentially momentous decision on
interest rates from the Federal Open Market Committee, the
Federal Reserve's monetary policy-setting panel, speculative
positions in CBOE VIX index futures <0#VX:> are the most
net long on record.
To this crowd of hedge funds and other big speculators, it
really doesn't matter what the Fed does. Raising rates for the
first time since 2006 would almost certainly send waves through
equity markets, and not moving will keep the guessing game - and
accompanying market gyrations - alive for weeks to come.
"There is a general consensus in the market that the Fed
meeting will continue the volatility, and if they don't do
anything it may sustain the volatility at least for six more
weeks till their next meeting," said J.J. Kinahan, chief
strategist at TD Ameritrade in Chicago.
The most recent weekly Commitments of Traders data from the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission shows speculative net long
positions in VIX futures stood at 37,925 contracts as of Sept.
13. Not only is that a record high, it is more than two standard
deviations from the norm.
Since VIX futures, a forward-looking gauge of market risk,
were introduced in 2004, speculative positions have been skewed
toward lower volatility far more often than not. Long VIX
futures positions benefit from increased volatility and can be
used to protect equity portfolios.
Moreover, positioning in VIX futures has flipped like never
before over the last month as the Fed guessing game has been
compounded by worries over the health of China's economy and its
wobbly stock market.
In contrast to the latest positioning, speculators in early
August were net short by 64,445 contracts - a reversal of more
than 100,000 in five weeks - highlighting the strong conviction
of hedge funds and other large speculators that market gyrations
are far from over.
LONGEST VOL BOUT IN FOUR YEARS
Volatility arrived in earnest for U.S. stocks about four
weeks ago as investors got rattled by a free fall in Chinese
stocks and a series of unsuccessful measures by authorities
there to stem the sell off.
That helped push the Standard & Poor's 500 index into
its first formal correction in four years, and the U.S.
benchmark remains more than 7 percent off its record-high close
set back in May.
Unlike the many fleeting instances of volatility spikes
seen in the last couple of years, the current run up has not
been quick to recede.
On Tuesday the VIX, which measures the cost for protective
downside positions on the S&P, closed above 22 for the 17th
consecutive day, the longest it has lingered above that level in
nearly four years. The index was last down 1.7 points at 22.54
on Tuesday.
Given the duration of the current bout of volatility and
shocks of similar magnitude in 1998, 2010, and 2011, it is
unlikely that calm will return to markets very quickly, MKM
Partners derivatives strategist Jim Strugger said in a note.
Trading in the options market also points to caution as
investors protect their positions and look to replace expiring
hedges.
"Do I want to hedge for the next Fed meeting, or do I want
to hedge for the end of year Fed meeting?" is a question some
traders appear to be asking, Kinahan said.
Another factor is that Friday is a "quadruple-witching" day,
when options on stocks and indexes, and index and single-stock
futures all expire together. The expiry of existing positions
and the opening of new positions, called rolling, could make for
some heavy trading later this week and add to market volatility.
With the Fed decision due at 2 p.m. Thursday, just hours
before all those positions expire, it could make for chaotic
trading.
"Thursday afternoon has a potential to be really active
because what the Fed says in the meeting may spell out to people
where they need to hedge to," Kinahan said.
(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Dan Burns and Alan
Crosby)