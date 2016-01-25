RPT-INSIGHT-Market rout could blow Fed off course if consumers blink

(Repeats with no changes)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Jan 25 Federal Reserve officials are
playing it cool for now, but roughly $2.5 trillion of stock
market value wiped out in the past three weeks and a possible
consumer pullback could throw the Fed off its course of gradual
interest rate hikes.
Policymakers continue to argue that the threat will pass,
but the risk that the selloff will hit the main engine of U.S.
economic growth - household spending - gets bigger the longer
markets remain depressed.
Fed research and other studies estimate that up to 6 percent
of any drop in household net worth gets passed through and
results in less spending. It means that unless the market
recovers soon, upwards of $150 billion in consumption will be
lost in coming months - a drag of close to 1 percent of gross
domestic product.
Fed policymakers meet on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first
time since raising interest rates in December. While no move is
expected, investors will parse their statement to see how recent
events have influenced the central bank's outlook.
Since its last meeting, oil prices have plumbed new
multi-year lows, worries about China's growth have roiled stock
markets, and Fed officials have voiced concerns that a recent
drop in U.S. inflation expectations could mark a dent in
household and business confidence. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1Rm63eO)
Central bankers typically discount market swings as largely
irrelevant to monetary policy, unless they become big enough to
impact business investment, hiring or household spending.
Outside analysis and a Reuters review of data suggest this
could be such a case, given how wealth effects of the market
slide, if sustained over time, could erode a large chunk of the
economic growth now expected by the Fed.
In addition, other indicators of consumer spending habits
have begun to flatline or suggest households may tighten their
purse strings. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/1lCCjfM)
The personal savings rate ticked higher through late last
year to reach 5.6 percent of disposable income in November, up
from the 4.8 percent average for 2013 and 2014. This could
signal a return of consumer caution that characterized the
subdued early stages of the recovery from the 2007-2009
recession when U.S. households focused on repairing their
finances.
Retail sales fell in December, the peak of the Christmas
shopping season, contributing to disappointing results at Macy's
and followed shortly by Wal-Mart's announced plan
to close more than 150 U.S. stores.
GATHERING CLOUDS
Owners' equity in real estate, which surged in recent years
as housing prices recovered after the recession, stalled through
the first nine months of last year at around 56 percent of
mortgage debt.
Household net worth as a multiple of disposable income, had
by last year recovered from the financial crisis thanks to
rising home and stock prices, but growth stagnated throughout
2015. Both measures are important proxies for consumption as
they improve access to credit, bolster confidence and make
households more ready to spend.
"When you put it all together, if equities keep softening
and you get rising savings and if consumer confidence starts to
decline you have a narrative that points in the same direction
of maybe less consumption growth," said Ben Herzon, senior
economist with the Macroeconomic Advisers consulting firm.
The consultancy is forecasting 2.5 percent U.S. growth for
this year, just above the Fed's base forecast of 2.4 percent. It
plans, however, to update that after weighing the impact of the
stock market slide against positives, such as continued
employment growth and expected wage increases, and the boost to
households provided by cheap energy.
Atlanta Federal Reserve President Dennis Lockhart earlier
this month said the latest market rout so far reminded him of
several turbulent weeks in August that passed with little
lasting impact.
In fact, by the end of last week oil prices had crept back
above $30 a barrel and stocks had recouped some of their losses.
But if that proves to be a brief and the slump continues, it
could do real damage.
Oxford Economics recently estimated that the 20 percent fall
in world equity markets since May could leave U.S. GDP at the
end of next year nearly 2 percent lower than it would otherwise
be, erasing nearly half of the growth anticipated in the Fed's
baseline forecast.
Fed policymakers view continued improvements in the U.S.
jobs market as such an important driver of economic growth that
none of the recent developments on their own are likely to
change the Fed's 2016 outlook, just yet.
The Fed also does not seem ready to scale down its plans to
move further away from zero interest rates, with a possible
second rate increase in March or April, and as many as three
more before year's end.
But the risks to that outlook are rising. Investors have
already pushed their expectations for a second rate rise deep
into 2016, and Fed officials have begun to air their concerns
about factors such as the recent drop in inflation expectations.
Steady or rising inflation expectations are central to the
Fed's confidence in its outlook. Policymakers worry that losing
that "anchor" could lead households and businesses to retrench,
trapping the economy in low gear.
Japan has spent years unsuccessfully battling such a
deflationary mindset, leaving its central bank stuck with the
zero rates and money printing policies that the Fed is trying to
leave behind.
If the steady drumbeat of bad news about the markets and the
global economy continues, it could force the U.S. central bank
to rewrite its plan for more rate hikes this year, according to
analysts and recent comments by Fed officials.
"A strong consumer should be enough to keep U.S. growth in
positive territory, but with numerous headwinds, the risks to
this view seem skewed to the downside," analysts at Credit
Suisse said in a recent report. "Events of the past few weeks
suggest a darkening situation."
(Reporting by Howard Schneider)