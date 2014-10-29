U.S. Senate hearing planned on tapes of Fed-Goldman meetings

* Brown aims to set date on secretly taped examiner meets
NEW YORK, Oct 29 An influential U.S. senator
aims to hold a public hearing after secretly recorded
conversations between regulators at the Federal Reserve Bank of
New York and officials at Goldman Sachs raised questions about a
too-cozy relationship.
Sherrod Brown, a Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee,
has not yet confirmed a date. But "Brown is working to hold a
hearing," a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier
report by Bloomberg.
Portions of the tapes, revealed on a radio report last
month, were recorded by former New York Fed bank examiner Carmen
Segarra. They depicted a team of Fed regulators apparently shy
about pushing Goldman Sachs Group Inc for answers on a
transaction with Banco Santander, and for changes to a
conflict-of-interest policy.
While the recordings were welcomed by Brown and some other
politicians who criticized Fed deference to banks, they alarmed
many in the central bank and on Wall Street who thought such
conversations were confidential under longstanding supervisory
rules meant to encourage a candid relationship.
Reuters has learned that the New York Fed, which is the
central bank's eyes and ears on Wall Street, made a last-ditch
effort this summer to keep the tapes under wraps, arguing that
such information should be protected as confidential.
Between October 2013 and April of this year, lawyers from
the New York Fed battled but failed in court to keep the tapes
and other supposedly protected details hidden. And in August
they sent a cease and desist letter to Segarra's lawyer,
according to two sources familiar with the letter who are
unauthorized to speak about it publicly.
The perception that the Fed and Wall Street are too close
still simmers after the central bank failed to identify and stop
the risk-taking that led to the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Last
month, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, also on the
committee, called for November hearings on the "disturbing"
issues raised by the tapes.
It was unclear whether Segarra, who unsuccessfully sued the
New York Fed for wrongful dismissal, would be called to testify
before the Senate committee. Her supervisor at the time, Michael
Silva, and New York Fed President William Dudley could also be
called.
It was also unclear whether the committee would attempt to
subpoena all 46 hours of the recordings.
Hundreds of regulators from the Fed are embedded at banks to
monitor for risky behavior. They often make informal requests
for information, and federal regulations protect as confidential
any material related to examination reports, among other things.
Segarra's case was dismissed in April.
Last year a judge denied a request by Fed attorneys to seal
or redact emails, minutes of meetings, and other evidence
submitted by Segarra's lawyer, court records show. A request to
order a ban on the release of any more confidential information
was also declined; instead the judge requested that Segarra
alert her to any further disclosures.
Finally, after learning the tapes would be aired publicly,
New York Fed lawyers sent the cease and desist letter on Aug. 28
to Segarra's attorney, and copied the judge, according to the
two sources. The email to the judge highlighted the request to
flag any future disclosures.
But the letter, which implied legal action if the recordings
were made public, was ignored.
Segarra's lawyer, Linda Stengle, said last month that the
tapes did not strictly warrant protection as confidential. The
Fed has "no grounds for a cease and desist order," she said.
A representative for Segarra declined to comment on
Wednesday, as did the New York Fed.
