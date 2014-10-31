Senators set Nov. 21 hearing on New York Fed examination tapes

NEW YORK Oct 31 A U.S. Senate subcommittee
hearing is set for Nov. 21 to investigate "regulatory capture"
after the release of secretly recorded conversations between
Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Goldman Sachs officials
raised questions about a too-cozy relationship between the
regulator and Wall Street.
"The recent media reports are troubling because they raise
new questions about regulators being captured by the financial
institutions they regulate," Tim Johnson, a Democrat and
chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban
Affairs, said in a statement on Friday that set the date for the
hearing.
The subcommittee on Financial Institutions and Consumer
Protection, chaired by Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, will
hold the November hearing.
Though no witnesses were named, the subcommittee could call
for testimony from Carmen Segarra, the former New York Fed
examiner who made the tapes and later sued for wrongful
dismissal. It could also call on her then-supervisor Michael
Silva, New York Fed President William Dudley, or Daniel Tarullo,
the Fed governor who heads up bank supervision in Washington.
Portions of the tapes, revealed in radio and press reports
last month, depicted a team of New York Fed regulators
apparently shy about pushing Goldman Sachs Group Inc for
answers on a transaction with Banco Santander and for changes to
a conflict-of-interest policy.
The New York Fed made a last-ditch effort to keep the tapes
under wraps but failed to convince a judge and Segarra's lawyer
that they should be considered confidential under Fed rules.
There are reportedly 46 hours worth of recorded conversations,
mostly among New York Fed examiners.
"American taxpayers deserve regulators who will fight each
day on their behalf, rather than cozy up to the very industry
that they are meant to police," Brown, who was among the first
lawmakers to call for hearings last month, said in the Friday
statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)