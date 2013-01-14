Fed monetary policy is appropriate where it is, Williams says

World Bank targets Singapore retail investors
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. Jan 14 The Federal Reserve, which eased monetary policy last year by launching a new asset-purchase program, has calibrated monetary policy appropriately, a top Federal Reserve official said on Monday.
"We are facing difficult situations -- I wish growth was faster, I wish unemployment would come down faster as well -- but I think we've got the policy position right," John Williams, president of the San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank, told reporters on the sidelines of a technology-focused conference here. "I think it's appropriate, right where it is."
Williams cited both the Fed's open-ended bond-buying program -- now at $85 billion a month -- and its decision last month to tie its low-rate policy to specific economic conditions.
He said he expects the U.S. unemployment rate to fall to 6.5 percent -- the threshold at which the Fed will revisit its low-rate policy, as long as the inflation outlook does not hit 2.5 percent before then -- in the second half of 2015.
* Sustainability bonds likely to prove tough sell for yield-hungry Singapore investors
MELBOURNE, April 10 London copper eased on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions blunted appetite for risk and lifted the dollar, eroding the purchasing power of commodity buyers.
SINGAPORE/CHIBA, April 7 Asian spot LNG prices edged higher this week, albeit from low levels, as tight production supported a market undergoing fundamental changes amid a surge in new sellers and buyers.