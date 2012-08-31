UPDATE 1-Fed's Williams backs easing, open-ended QE3

Aug 31 More easing from the Federal Reserve
would help boost the U.S. economic recovery and keep the labor
market from stalling out, a top central bank policymaker said on
Friday.
San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on CNBC
television the Fed's two quantitative easing programs have had
benefits and argued the Fed should be moving toward an
"open-ended" QE3 in which the new program would not be limited
by a dollar value.
"Additional monetary accommodation would be very useful to
boost the economy, speed the recovery along somewhat, and help
get unemployment moving toward its full employment goal over the
next few years," Williams, a voter this year on Fed policy,
said.
"I am concerned that we could be stalling at the current
high level of unemployment."
Williams was interviewed at a central bankers' conference in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, just before Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
gave a much-anticipated speech in which he said that progress in
reducing unemployment had been too slow.
Bernanke stopped short of giving a clear signal of further
policy easing, despite expectations that the central bank could
launch a third round of quantitative easing at its Sept. 12-13
meeting.
Fed policymakers have considered the usefulness of an
open-ended QE, if they ultimately decide to adopt such a
program. Both QE1 and QE2 were connected to specific dollar
values and timeframes, seen by some as lacking the flexibility
to react to economic changes.
"A basic principle of good monetary policy is you adjust
policy based on what's happening in the economy and the
outlook," Williams said. "The open-ended approach allows you to
do that better, I think."
Without further policy action, growth will stay near 2
percent this year and rise a bit next year, he added, while the
unemployment rate should stay near the current 8.3 percent at
least for another 18 months.