版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 2月 1日 星期六 02:36 BJT

Fed watching emerging markets, should not overreact -Williams

Jan 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve is "carefully" monitoring turmoil in emerging markets and discussed it at a policy-setting meeting this week, but it should not focus too much on "short-term developments," a top Fed official said on Friday.

"We shouldn't focus too much on the short-term developments in markets. That said, we're watching them carefully," San Francisco Fed President John Williams said on Fox Business television.

"In my view, the hot money flows, which I do recognize as an important development, are the result of a number of factors," he said. "I wouldn't say it's just because of Fed policy."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐