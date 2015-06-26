GE Capital, Senator Brown among April meetings for Fed Chair

WASHINGTON, June 26 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen met with top executives from GE Capital prior to
the company's move to shed its financial assets, and she met
with a top Democrat who opposes legislation aimed at Fed reform,
her April calendar shows.
Yellen's April calendar, released on Friday through a
freedom of information request, also included a gathering with
UBS Chairman Axel Weber and a meeting with European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
Yellen had lunch and a separate phone call with U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and she attended Lew's regulatory
round table in April, the calendar shows. The central bank
chair also met with Senator Sherrod Brown, Democrat from Ohio, a
key opponent of a Republican-led effort to make structural
reforms to the Fed.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci)