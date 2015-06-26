UPDATE 1-GE Capital, Senator Brown among April meetings for Fed Chair

(Adds details from calendar, background)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON, June 26 Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen met with top executives from GE Capital prior to
the company's move to shed financial assets, and she met with a
top Democrat who opposes legislation aimed at Fed reform, her
April calendar shows.
Yellen's April calendar, released on Friday through a
freedom of information request, also included a gathering with
UBS Chairman Axel Weber and a meeting with European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi.
The Fed chair's calendar gets heavier-than-normal scrutiny
in part because it must be obtained through freedom of
information requests, and because investors and Fed watchers
scrutinize who she meets with for any signs of where she is
leaning on issues related to policy and politics - even though
the monthly schedule has scant detail.
Yellen had lunch and a separate phone call with U.S.
Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, and she attended Lew's regulatory
round table in April, the calendar shows.
General Electric announced on April 10 that it planned to
shed $275 billion in assets from its financial division, GE
Capital. GE Capital had been designated a "systemically
important financial institution" by the U.S. Financial Stability
Oversight Council (FSOC), where the Fed holds a powerful role.
The so-called "SIFI" designation meant GE capital was subject to
enhanced regulation by the Fed, a label that companies try to
avoid due to tougher capital rules, elevated scrutiny and higher
compliance costs.
Yellen met with GE Capital executive management on April 1
in the Fed's "Special Library," the calendar says.
On April 15, the Fed chair met with Thomas Jordan of the
Swiss National Bank. The Swiss National Bank stunned markets in
January when it ditched the cap on the Swiss franc, leading to a
sharp spike in its currency.
On April 21, Yellen met with U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, the
top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee. The meeting
occurred as Brown and fellow Democrats were awaiting draft
legislation from the committee's chairman, Richard Shelby.
Shelby, an Alabama Republican, made clear in previous
hearings that he aimed to propose structural changes to the Fed
as part of a broader financial regulation reform bill. The bill
passed through the committee, with Brown and all other Democrats
on the panel voting against it.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Andrea Ricci)